Ex-Texas LB S'Maje Burrell faces felony charge after crash involving T'Vondre Sweat: Affidavit

Former Texas linebacker S'Maje Burrell is facing a felony charge after a crash that left at least one other person injured, according to a KXAN report.

It is the same crash that resulted in former Longhorn and current Titans defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat being charged with a DWI in April.

Texas defensive back Graham Gillespie (38) and linebacker S'Maje Burrell (15) put their "Horns Up" for "The Eyes of Texas" after the Longhorns' game against the BYU Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Texas won the game 35-6.

The incident occurred April 7 on Interstate 35 near Howard and Parmer Lane. Burrell faces a charge of collision involving injury (failure to stop and render aid), which is a third-degree felony, according to an affidavit obtained by KXAN.

The affidavit states that a witness, who was in the blue 2020 Dodge Charger that Burrell was driving, told police that Burrell was in the middle lane trailing Sweat’s vehicle when Sweat began braking. Burrell tried to change lanes but hit Sweat’s vehicle.

The rookie DL suffered minor injuries while Burrell fled the scene because he was drunk, according to the affidavit.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian indefinitely suspended Burrell from Texas' program. On April 11, he announced that he was entering the transfer portal, but the linebacker has not found another team as of Monday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Ex-Texas LB S'Maje Burrell faces felony charge after crash: Affidavit