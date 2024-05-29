Ex-Texas football RB Bijan Robinson donates $300,000 to aid Austin's homelessness crisis

Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson may not live in Austin anymore, but he hasn't left the city behind.

The former Texas RB gave back to the community in a big way this NFL offseason, making a large donation in order to help combat homelessness in the city. According to the NFL Players Association, Robinson donated $300,000 to Mobile Loaves & Fishes in support of Community First Village in Austin.

Bijan Robinson, running back for the Atlanta Falcons and former Texas Longhorn, holds up the sign of the horns for the crowd ahead of a performance by Ludacris on the Pony Up stage at the Two Step Inn country music festival at San Gabriel Park on Sunday, April 21, 2024 in Georgetown, Texas.

The money will go toward a project that aims to offer "affordable, permanent housing and a supportive community for men and women who are coming out of chronic homelessness."

Austin's homelessness crisis grows

Austin's homelessness has reached a critical point recently. The number of people seeking homeless services has doubled in three years, according to data provided by the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, known as ECHO.

The Community First Village is one of many attempts to increase housing as the capacity has not been able to keep up with the growing homeless population.

Robinson was regarded as one of the best running back prospects of all time after rushing for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns with the Longhorns. He was drafted seventh overall by the Falcons and ran for 976 yards on 214 carries in his rookie season.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Bijan Robinson donates $300,000 to help Austin's homeless population