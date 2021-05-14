Ex-Tennessee Titans employee sues franchise, alleging he was fired during COVID-19 leave

Ben Arthur, Nashville Tennessean
·1 min read
A former Tennessee Titans employee has sued the franchise, accusing it of firing him during a leave after contracting COVID-19, according to federal court documents obtained by The Tennessean.

Paul Miller, a former sports field assistant for the Titans, is alleging violations of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which requires employers to provide qualifying employees with paid sick leave for two weeks for reasons related to COVID-19.

According to the documents, which were filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for Middle Tennessee in Nashville, Miller tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 11, 2020, and was told to quarantine. Miller provided documentation for his diagnosis and was placed on paid sick leave for two weeks, in accordance with FFCRA.

Titans helmets rest on the field during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
Nine days later, Miller was informed by Titans Human Resources manager Allie Lessmiller and Daniel Werly, who provides legal consultation for the franchise's executive team, that he would be terminated, according to the documents.

Miller was hired by the Titans as a sports field assistant on Oct. 16, 2019, per the documents. His responsibilities included preparing the team's practice and game field during the regular season, helping special teams and the running backs during team practices, and helping to resolve equipment issues for the Titans and their opponents during the regular season.

A Titans spokesperson said the team is reviewing the filed complaint but can't comment further on pending litigation at this time.

Miller's attorney, Kyle F. Biesecker, could be immediately reached for comment by The Tennessean.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ex-Titans employee sues team for firing during COVID-19 leave

