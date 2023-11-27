Ex-Tennessee Tech QB and OC Tre Lamb, now at Gardner-Webb, will be ETSU's new coach | Report

Gardner-Webb football coach Tre Lamb

Former Tennessee Tech quarterback and offensive coordinator Tre Lamb is set to be hired as East Tennessee State football's coach, according to a report from Football Scoop.

Lamb, 34, is in his third season as the coach at Gardner-Webb. He led the Runnin' Bulldogs to the Big South/Ohio Valley Conference championship and a berth in the FCS playoffs this season. Gardner-Webb lost to Mercer 17-7 in the first round of the playoffs. Gardner-Webb's only conference loss this season came against Tennessee State 27-25 at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 16.

Lamb also was expected to be a candidate for the Tennessee Tech coaching position after Dewayne Alexander was fired last week.

George Quarles was fired at ETSU on Nov. 19 after going 6-16 overall and 3-13 in the Southern Conference over two seasons.

Lamb was included on the American Football Coaches Association's annual list of top young coaches in the country in 2021 when he was at Tennessee Tech.

TSU BEATS GARDNER-WEBB IN THRILLER: Tennessee State football wins first Big South/OVC game in thriller over Gardner-Webb

At Tennessee Tech, Lamb was part of a coaching staff that engineered one of the biggest turnarounds in the FCS. The Golden Eagles won two games combined in 2017 and 2018 and then six games in 2019.

As a player at Tennessee Tech (2009-12), Lamb served as team captain his final three seasons. He led the Golden Eagles to an OVC title in 2011 under coach Watson Brown, the program’s first since 1975, and a spot in the FCS playoffs for the first time.

Lamb helped the Tech offense set nine school records in 2011, including single-season marks for points scored (355), scoring average (32.3 ppg) and most first downs in a season (238).

Lamb set three individual school records that season, establishing marks for single-game attempts and completions and the single-season record for total offense with 2,555 yards.

He finished his career with 5,301 passing yards, which ranks third in Tennessee Tech history. He also passed for a school-record 481 yards against Southeast Missouri State as a senior.

