Ex-Tennessee forward DJ Burns is transferring to Winthrop

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) -- Former Tennessee forward DJ Burns is returning to his hometown to play for Winthrop.

The 6-foot-9 Burns said Thursday on Twitter he had committed to the Eagles, whose campus is located in his home town of Rock Hill, South Carolina. Burns posed in a Winthrop jersey with the words ''IT FEELS GOOD TO BE HOME'' above his photo.

Burns finished at York Preparatory Academy a year early to join the Vols. He spent last year as a redshirt, practicing and traveling - but not playing - with the team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Burns had more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his prep career and was considered the state's third best prospect when he signed with Tennessee.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25