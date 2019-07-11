Ex-Tennessee forward DJ Burns is transferring to Winthrop
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) -- Former Tennessee forward DJ Burns is returning to his hometown to play for Winthrop.
The 6-foot-9 Burns said Thursday on Twitter he had committed to the Eagles, whose campus is located in his home town of Rock Hill, South Carolina. Burns posed in a Winthrop jersey with the words ''IT FEELS GOOD TO BE HOME'' above his photo.
Burns finished at York Preparatory Academy a year early to join the Vols. He spent last year as a redshirt, practicing and traveling - but not playing - with the team.
Burns had more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his prep career and was considered the state's third best prospect when he signed with Tennessee.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25