Ex-Tennessee D-lineman Tyler Baron transferring to Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes picked up a major addition for their defensive line on Tuesday evening.

Former Tennessee defensive lineman Tyler Baron announced he is transferring to UM, making the announcement on social media.

Baron was a standout lineman at Tennessee, racking up 28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks last season.

In four seasons at Tennessee, Baron had 101 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.

Baron decided to leave Tennessee after the 2023 season and transferred to Louisville, but he re-entered the portal in April.

The Hurricanes expect Baron to bring speed and power in their pass rush, a source said.

Miami is expected to have a deep defensive line this season despite losing several linemen to the portal. The Hurricanes return ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Rueben Bain Jr. as well as Akheem Mesidor, who has excelled when healthy. The Hurricanes also added edge rusher Elijah Alston from Marshall in the winter.