Ex-teammate of Russell Wilson predicts Broncos will finish last in AFC West

Associated Press

From Russell Wilson playing his first game as a Bronco in Seattle to Doug Pederson vs. Carson Wentz, the NFL schedule is filled with spicy matchups from the outset. The Seahawks prospered like never before with Wilson as their quarterback for the last decade, including a Super Bowl title and another they should have had if not for some, uh, curious play calls in the 2015 game. Now, thanks to the NFL's desire to play off such storylines, the opening Monday night game of the 2022 season sends Wilson and his new team back to his old stomping grounds.