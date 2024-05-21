Ex-Swindon chairman Fitton offered to help Robins

Swindon finished 19th in League Two last season, only four places above the relegation zone [Getty Images]

Former Swindon chairman Andrew Fitton has said he offered his help to current owner Clem Morfuni but "never heard a word" back.

Fitton fronted the consortium that took over at the County Ground in 2008 and paid off £900,000 of debts to effectively save the club from going under.

The businessman was replaced in 2011 before Paolo Di Canio took over as manager.

"I did reach out, I wrote a letter to Clem Morfuni about a year ago now - I said if there's anything I can do to help you only have to ask," he told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"The letter was delivered to the County Ground, I never heard a word."

Morfuni has come under pressure from fans to sell the club in recent weeks after their worst league finish in almost 70 years, ending the season 19th in League Two.

He said he did "not fully agree" with fan group Trust STFC which wrote an open letter saying it had "lost confidence and trust" in the club's leadership.

The Australian took over at the County Ground in July 2021 after a lengthy legal battle.

There have been positive moves off the field, including the purchase of the County Ground stadium last year in a joint venture with the supporters' trust.

However, the club was placed under a transfer embargo in January and Morfuni was fined by the English Football League for failing to declare a transfer of shares.

Fitton said he "would love to help" although he did not know in what capacity.

"Swindon deserves better and I don't mean that just about the current situation - it's been true for 30 years, Swindon deserves better," Fitton said.

"You either need somebody to pump in a huge amount of money which I don't think is realistic, or you need a sustained period of steady growth, steady improvement.

"People who are willing to hang around for a long time and make it work. It's not easy."