Ex-Swansea and Leeds keeper Letheren dies aged 68

Former Swansea City and Leeds United goalkeeper Glan Letheren has died at the age of 68.

Letheren began his career at Leeds and later made 21 league appearances for Swansea.

His spell with Swans ran from 1979 and 1981, when the club were in the midst of a famous rise through the divisions under John Toshack.

Letheren, from Dafen near Llanelli, also played for Scunthorpe, Chesterfield, Blackpool, Oxford City, Scarborough and Bangor City.

He was part of the Bangor side who reached the FA Trophy final in 1984 and also had a stint at Llanelli.

Letheren was called up to the Wales squad but never won a senior cap.

After retiring as a player, he worked in coaching and scouting, having spells with Swansea, Exeter City, Chester City, Leicester City and the Football Association of Wales.