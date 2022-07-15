Ex-Suns GM Ryan McDonough, fans react on social media to Ayton staying with Suns

Deandre Ayton is staying in Phoenix.

The Suns are running it back next season with their starting center and restricted free agent after they matched the Indiana Pacers' four-year, $133 million max contract offer on Thursday.

After two months of speculation following the Suns' Game 7 blowout playoff loss, and Ayton's speculated acrimony with the team thereafter, the social media reactions to him getting the deal came as fast as the matched offer.

As Suns general manager James Jones promised, Ayton and the team had to wait until after the season to get the deal done. Ayton wanted a rookie max deal at the start of last season like several of his 2018 draft peers received, but negotiations fell through.

Amid their stalled trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets to get Kevin Durant, the matched offer happened within five hours instead of the allotted 48 through Saturday at 8:59 p.m. local time.

Phoenix's chance at a sign-and-trade for Ayton was eliminated after he agreed to terms and signed the Pacers' offer, then the Suns reportedly matched it an hour later.

Here are some funny and analytical reactions from NBA fans and pundits, including former Suns general manager Ryan McDonough who drafted Ayton, regarding Ayton getting the bag he's wanted for the past 10 months.

Tweets before Ayton received the max offer

Woj reports in his article that the Suns never even made Deandre Ayton an offer. Good lord. — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) July 14, 2022

DeAndre Ayton: “Y’all gonna match the Pacers offer sheet?”



Suns: pic.twitter.com/2SU7viEFcA — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 14, 2022

if the Suns match the Deandre Ayton offer sheet, they will go $15 million into the luxury tax.



the oracle knew this day would come. pic.twitter.com/6ZDzB38KFP — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 14, 2022

My heart hurts. But man I'm so happy for him. I'll always love our @DeandreAyton. @Suns_Armband, ready for a trip to Indiana?? https://t.co/a66i32Gvmu — Veronica (@suns_tutu_fan) July 14, 2022

I don’t understand why the Suns don’t value Deandre Ayton. — C.J. Holmes 🦹🏾‍♂️ (@CjHolmes22) July 14, 2022

The Suns need to match that Deandre Ayton offer. No if ands or buts about it. Kevin Durant deal is still not impossible, but it’ll probably be on the back burner now. Just can’t let him walk for nothing — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) July 14, 2022

the suns trying to get together an offer for KD without ayton pic.twitter.com/Xvl41rxBTF — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) July 14, 2022

After Suns' matched Ayton's offer

$133 million (Deandre Ayton)

+

$224 million (Devin Booker)

+

$90 million (Mikal Bridges)

=

$447 million 💵 in contracts for these 3 guys over the past 10 months



I’ll always root for them, even though I just started my new job - waiting tables at Red Lobster… 🦞 pic.twitter.com/EF5j9So2JM — Ryan McDonough (@McDNBA) July 15, 2022

When the Suns seen the Pacers tryna steal DeAndre Ayton pic.twitter.com/LZUN0VRjV3 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 15, 2022

Realizing Deandre Ayton is staying in Phoenix and then realizing this means Suns Twitter will spend the next 6 months arguing about his value/future in Phoenix is like the inverse of the Alonzo Mourning GIF — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) July 15, 2022

"Of course, that’s my guy. That’s my best friend. Definitely don’t want him going anywhere else.”



Mikal Bridges when asked last month whether he wanted Deandre Ayton to stay with #Suns.



Today, #Suns match Indiana #Pacers 4-year, $133M offer sheet to keep Ayton in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/aQwtu4hyRI — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) July 15, 2022

Deandre Ayton’s Indy career pic.twitter.com/aHLXcCJ49b — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) July 15, 2022

