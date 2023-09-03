Ex-Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has a “mess” in New England

JuJu Smith-Schuster left the Pittsburgh Steelers for greener pastures and won himself a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs. But his one-year contract was just that, and soon he landed with his third team in as many seasons when the New England Patriots signed him in free agency.

Smith-Schuster finally got that big payday he’d been waiting for his entire career, but the Patriots might now regret it. His time in New England has been messy, particularly concerning his knee — an injury he dealt with throughout his tenure in Pittsburgh.

“The underrated story here: JuJu Smith Schuster’s knee is a mess, and that thing could explode at any point,” Breer said on NBC Sports Boston. “So, you almost have to keep an extra receiver because of that.”

Could another Patriots trade happen this week? @AlbertBreer & @GregABedard join Felger to discuss pic.twitter.com/GPk0N8D4LW — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 28, 2023

Smith-Schuster suffered a knee injury during the Kansas City Chiefs–Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship game and exited in the third quarter. He had to work extensively with trainers to get healthy enough to suit up for the Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, where he caught seven passes for 53 yards.

He had surgery to clean up his knee after the Super Bowl, and swelling became an issue during a flight to Japan in the offseason. Time to recuperate forced him out of Patriots spring camps, but he never missed a day of training camp.

Smith-Schuster refuted Breer’s claim, saying he was trying to find a story. “I don’t think my knee is a ticking time bomb,” he told MassLive. “If anything, it’s something that’s getting stronger every day.”

