Ex-Steelers TE Zach Gentry is sleeping with the enemy

Zach Gentry is sleeping with the enemy Cincinnati Bengals. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that the former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end has signed with their practice squad.

Former #Steelers TE Zach Gentry is staying in the AFC North and signing with the #Bengals practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 5, 2023

Gentry, 26, was selected by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of the University of Michigan. He was released on August 29 in an effort to reduce the roster to 53 players.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire