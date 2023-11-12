Ex-Steelers TE Eric Ebron gets real about death of former teammate DJ Hayden

On Saturday, the sports world was rocked by the news of a horrific auto accident in Houston, TX, that killed six people, including former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron, who was once a teammate of Hayden in Detroit, used X as an outlet for self-expression.

Ebron wrote on X shortly after the news was reported on Nov. 11, “My heart is broken. My Mental aint right. my brother from another mother. I hate people that drink and drive. I hate people with no common sense. I lost my bestie, my brother, my teammate. smfh”

According to ABC 13 Houston, a driver in an SUV sped through a red light, colliding with a Chrysler 300, in the early morning of Nov. 11. Investigators said both drivers lost control, the SUV flipped, and four people were killed on the scene. Four others were hospitalized, where two more people died. Five men and one woman, including the driver at fault, were killed, per Houston authorities.

Hayden, the Raiders 12th-overall pick of the 2013 NFL draft, survived a life-threatening heart injury during University of Houston football practice in 2012. He survived and went on to play for Oakland, Detroit, Jacksonville and Washington from 2013-2021.

Ebron and Hayden were teammates in Ebron’s last season with the Lions.

