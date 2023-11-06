Ex-Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant to reportedly work out for Cowboys after reinstatement from suspension

Martavis Bryant will reportedly work out with the Cowboys now that he's back from his suspension. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner via Getty Images)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant will reportedly work out for the Dallas Cowboys now that he's been reinstated from a multi-year suspension, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Bryant, now 31, has not played in the NFL since 2018. He played eight games with the Las Vegas Raiders — then the Oakland Raiders — that season before the league suspended Bryant indefinitely for violating the terms of his previously reinstatement.

Bryant was suspended by the league multiple times during his career. His first suspension came in 2015, when Bryant faced a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He was then suspended for the entire 2016 NFL season after reportedly missing multiple drug tests.

Following his year-long suspension, Bryant returned to the Steelers for the 2017 season. He played in 15 games with the team.

That offseason, Bryant was traded to the Raiders. As the regular season approached, there were rumors Bryant could face another suspension from the NFL. He played in eight games for the Raiders before the league handed down an indefinite suspension.

After years away from football, Bryant joined the Vegas Vipers of the XFL for the 2023 season. He played in eight games, hauling in 14 passes for 154 yards.

Martavis Bryant excelled in NFL when he played

When on the field, Bryant has displayed flashes of excellence. As a rookie, he hauled in 26 passes for 549 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a fast, downfield threat, averaging 21.1 yards per reception and recording a 94-yard pass, the longest in the NFL that season.

Bryant saw his production increase in 2015 despite a four-game suspension. In 11 games, he caught 50 passes for 765 yards and six touchdowns.

After missing the entire 2016 season, Bryant caught 50 passes for 603 yards and three scores in 2017. He was limited to 19 catches for 266 yards in his eight games with the Raiders in 2018.

Given his former ability, it should not come as a surprise that Bryant is drawing attention from at least one NFL team. If he has anything left in the tank, Bryant could get another shot at the NFL.

The Cowboys could use another receiver behind CeeDee Lamb, who leads the team with 57 catches. Michael Gallup is second among the team's receivers with 22 catches on the season. He has yet to score a touchdown.