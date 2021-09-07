Ex-Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell signed to Ravens practice squad

Le’Veon Bell has been tied to the Baltimore Ravens since J.K. Dobbins went down to a season-ending ACL tear in the final week of the preseason.

On Tuesday, following the loss of Justice Hill to the same injury during practice, the Ravens pulled the trigger.

The Ravens are signing the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back to the practice squad (per ESPN’s Adam Schefter). Once Bell goes through the league’s COVID protocols, it’s likely he’ll be added to the 53-man roster.

The pool of rosterable running backs is thin, so it’s no surprise Baltimore made the move. Bell joins offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva who signed with the Ravens as a free agent.

Three years and one offensive coordinator removed from Pittsburgh, Bell isn’t much of a threat to reveal anything helpful to the Steelers division rival.

Having lost RBs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hall to season-ending injuries, the Ravens are signing veteran RB Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad, per source. He soon is likely to be added to the 53-man roster when ready. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2021

List