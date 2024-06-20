Ex-Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell tweets harsh criticism of Justin Fields

Everybody’s a critic during the offseason and Le’Veon Bell is no different.

The ex-Pittsburgh Steelers running back retweeted a video that originated on TikTok from @routegod813. James Everett Jr., a.k.a. “Route God,” is a former player-turned-trainer. He’s working with quarterback Justin Fields but has trained several other players, including former Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and current cornerback Cam Sutton.

Bell’s observation of the footage is that Fields’ ball was getting to the receiver late.

“that ball getting there lateeeeeee .. I know it’s routes on air, but this is telling you a lot,” Bell posted in a retweet of the training video from TikTok.

Of course, that started a debate on Fields’ mechanics.

“lol he’s waiting like 7 years for the ball to get there on a 5 yard hitch,” Bell responded to a fan who said his take was wrong.

To a fan who said Fields is trash: “I ain’t say all that, but he definitely gotta bunch of room improve .. which can also be scary with all the talent he has.”

All subjective, I suppose, but Route God was on-site witnessing and coaching what was going down in the video. His reply to Bell’s criticism was this: “The Balls Ain’t Late His QB Trainer Was There And They Was Working Progressions He A Great Q And Everything Was on The Money.”

It’s just private drills. Fields and the Steelers are on their own until the team reconvenes in Latrobe for training camp in late July. That’s when a clearer picture of Fields’ progression will unfold.

that ball gettin there lateeeeeeeee .. I know it’s routes on air, but this is telling you a lot https://t.co/eKm7WJbWrA — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 19, 2024

