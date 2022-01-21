Ex-Steelers QB candidate for Chicago Bears head coach vacancy

After great success as offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — not only with Tom Brady at the helm but also with Jameis Winston — former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Byron Leftwich has been a hot head coach candidate.

In Leftwich’s first season as offensive coordinator with the Bucs, Winston led the league in passing yards with 5,109. It goes without saying what Leftwich has been able to do with Brady (or the other way around).

Leftwich’s latest interview was for the Chicago Bears head coach vacancy. The Bears fired Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace last week.

Leftwich interviewed earlier this month (as well as last year) with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he was selected 7th overall in 2003.

Leftwich spent three seasons (2008, 2010, 2012) in Pittsburgh as Ben Roethlisberger’s backup. He appeared in eight games with one start.

We have completed interviews with general manager candidate Reggie McKenzie and head coach candidate Byron Leftwich.https://t.co/2MYZYw2Y4f — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 21, 2022

