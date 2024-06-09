Ex-Steelers CB Steven Nelson calls it a career

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson has called it a career after nine years in the NFL.

Selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft, Nelson came to Pittsburgh as a free agent in 2019. He had a solid two-year run in the Black and Gold, compiling three interceptions, 33 passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and 109 total tackles.

Nelson asked to be released in the spring of 2021, and after attempting to find a trade partner, the Steelers granted his request. He spent one season with the Philadelphia Eagles before closing out his career with the Houston Texans.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire