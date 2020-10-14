Ex-Steeler's advice for Le'Veon Bell may interest Patriots fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Patriots fans and hot take artists aren't the only ones who believe Le'Veon Bell could revive his career in New England.

The New York Jets' release of their disgruntled running back Tuesday night prompted the inevitable speculation that the Patriots would swoop in to sign Bell (presumably at a discount) and give him a third chance.

But is New England and its loaded backfield really a good fit for the 28-year-old running back? Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace apparently believes so.

@LeVeonBell Bears, Rams, Patriots, and Steelers go to anyone of those teams if possible and your back to your old form my g — Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) October 14, 2020

Wallace didn't overlap with Bell in Pittsburgh but nonetheless tweeted at the three-time Pro Bowler urging him to sign with the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Patriots or Steelers to get back on track.

Bell was active on Twitter Tuesday night, so perhaps he'll take Wallace's advice to heart.

got a lot to prove. i’m ready to go. pic.twitter.com/oDqBM62JfN — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 14, 2020

Before Patriots fans get too excited, Bell to New England seems like a long shot, especially after Damien Harris rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries in Week 4 with Sony Michel sidelined.

The Patriots have one of the NFL's deepest running back rooms with James White, Rex Burkhead and rookie JJ Taylor complementing Michel and Harris, and they're not paying any of those five players more than $5 million.

Unless Bell is willing to take a sizable pay cut from the $15 million cap hit he carried in New York, New England likely will be content with its current rushing attack, which ranks second in the NFL at 179.8 rushing yards per game.