Ex-Steeler Steven Nelson finds himself a new NFL home

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
In this article:
So much for bringing cornerback Steven Nelson back to Pittsburgh.

Per source of ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Nelson has signed a one-year deal valued north of $4 million.

The Steelers cut Nelson in March after claiming Pittsburgh was holding him hostage.

If there’s a concern with the Steelers’ defense, it’s at the inexperienced cornerback position. It would’ve been ideal to bring Nelson back for a season — while Cam Sutton (8 starts) and James Pierre (0 starts) have promise, experience trumps hope every time.

Instead, it’s looking like the team may just roll with what it has — at least until cutdowns.

