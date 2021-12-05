Ryan Clark and Ben Roethlisberger spent eight seasons playing together in Pittsburgh, but Clark dowen’t want to see Roethlisberger play any more.

Clark believes Roethlisberger’s play has deteriorated to such an extent that he’s actively hurting the Steelers by preventing their young players on offense from developing, and that Roethlisberger doesn’t belong on the field.

“I owe my Super Bowl ring to Ben Roethlisberger. With all that being said, time is up. It’s time to move on. It’s time to see what else you have in that locker room,” Clark said on ESPN. “Big Ben is hurting this team now. Big Ben is not allowing the other pieces around him to progress, to grow, to learn. Big Ben, he hurts Chase Claypool. He hurts Diontae Johnson. He hurts Najee Harris. He hurts the Pittsburgh offense as a whole. . . . It’s time for Big Ben to take a seat.”

It’s widely believed to be Roethlisberger’s last season in Pittsburgh. Clark sounds like he thinks Roethlisberger should have already played his last game.

Ex-Steeler Ryan Clark: Ben Roethlisberger is hurting his team, it’s time for him to take a seat originally appeared on Pro Football Talk