Ex-Southern WR Devon Gales moves into wheelchair-accessible home
Former Southern wide receiver Devon Gales got to see his new home on Thursday.
Gales, who suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a game against Georgia in 2015, got to move into the new wheelchair-accessible home that was built for him and his family by the Sunshine on a Ranney Day nonprofit.
The home was built for Gales and his family because he was paralyzed from the waist down on a kickoff return against the Bulldogs nearly four years ago. Since his injury, he’s worked diligently in his rehab at Atlanta’s Shepherd Center, a facility for spinal cord injury rehabilitation.
He even started walking again in 2017.
"I'm home," Gales told Atlanta’s 11 Alive on Thursday. "I'm in a bigger house. I'm able to move around like I want. I have my own privacy so, I'm grateful."
The family had been renting a house until Thursday.
Gales’ family was forced to move from their house in Baton Rouge in 2016 because of flooding. Thursday’s move-in was the culmination of a $500,000 campaign the Georgia athletic department launched in 2017 for a wheelchair-accessible home for the family.
Gales has also gotten back involved with football. He took a job as an assistant coach at Jefferson High School in March.
