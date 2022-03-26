Ex-Sixers first round pick Zhaire Smith gives update on his whereabouts

Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers know Zhaire Smith from the big draft-night trade back in 2018 when the Sixers selected Mikal Bridges with the 10th overall pick only to trade him to the Phoenix Suns for the 16th pick which turned out to be Smith.

Smith was expected to bring athleticism and defense off Philadelphia’s bench and he did give the Sixers some glimpses of that when he was able to play. All in all, Smith only played in 13 games for the Sixers in two seasons due to a variety of injuries and an allergic reaction in his rookie season.

Smith was then traded to the Detroit Pistons shortly before the 2020-21 season, but he has not played since the 2019-20 season. A lot of NBA fans were curious about where he has been and he revealed on Twitter that he is still dealing with a severe knee injury since his second season with the Sixers.

Smith hopes to be able to play in the upcoming summer league as he continues to try and work his way back into the league. Considering that he is only 22-years old, Smith can still possibly carve out a role in the league. He just needs to get healthy.

