Ex-Seahawks rookie Kemah Siverand (cut for sneaking a woman into team hotel) signs with Raiders practice squad

Ex-Seahawks rookie Kemah Siverand (who snuck a woman into hotel) signs with Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

When it is all said and done, everyone deserves a second chance to redeem themselves.

For rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand, who was cut by the Seahawks in August, his second chance at his professional career in the NFL is here.

As of Tuesday, Siverand has officially signed with the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad along with linebacker James Onwualu.

We have signed LB James Onwualu and DB Kemah Siverand to the practice squad.



In a corresponding move, we have placed WR Robert Davis and DB D.J. White on the practice squad-injured list. pic.twitter.com/CTKNu8tRkJ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 27, 2020

The Seahawks released Siverand after he attempted to sneak a woman into the team hotel and was caught doing so on surveillance footage.

The woman was even seen wearing Seahawks gear to try and disguise her as a player. The plan obviously failed miserably.

The woman was wearing #Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise her as a player, I’m told. It did not work. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 13, 2020

In a different world than the one we are in right now, this probably would have been fine. But the Seahawks were strict with their safety protocols and did not give him any leeway, quickly cutting him.

After being cut, he took to Twitter to apologize to the organization for not abiding by team rules.

I made a mistake, let people down, and am truly sorry. Thank you to everyone that reached out to offer support. pic.twitter.com/bBtkAwtCyq — Kemah Siverand (@TheKSiverand) August 24, 2020

Three months have passed since then, and now Siverand is getting another shot with a different team.

Hopefully, the 23-year-old has learned his lesson from the last time.