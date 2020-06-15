Ex-Seahawk Nate Boyer on flag day says it’s not unpatriotic to kneel

It seems we are repeating history once again.

For some people, the topic of kneeling before the flag still rubs people the wrong way.

And with protests being broken out around the world to fight against systemic racism and police brutality - something Colin Kaepernick kneeled for back in 2016- expect more NFL players to kneel during this NFL season.

Former Seattle Seahawks players and respected Green Beret Nate Boyer tweeted yesterday during Flag day that it is still not unpatriotic to kneel before the American Flag.

As Boyer put it, a "symbol of freedom and hope, not yet experienced by ALL."

Welp, it's #FlagDay 🇺🇸 Just a friendly reminder that it's not racist to honor it & it's not unpatriotic to kneel before it. From Independence Hall in Philly to the friggin' Moon in Outer Space the Ragged Old Flag has endured; a symbol of freedom & hope, not yet experienced by ALL pic.twitter.com/hP1BbHudxQ — Nate Boyer (@NateBoyer37) June 14, 2020

As some of you remember, Boyer consulted with Kaepernick back in 2016 over him sitting during the national anthem before a preseason game to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

Boyer did not find Kaepernick sitting to be respectful, but understood and supported the underlying message that the 49ers quarterback was trying to get across.

Kaepernick and Boyer decided to meet and discuss a better way of sending out a message that was better than sitting.

Boyer suggested that Kaepernick should kneel instead, which he viewed as a more respectful way than before.

He spoke in an NPR interview back in 2018, expressing his thoughts on kneeling.

Story continues

In my opinions and in my experience, kneeling's never been in our history really seen as a disrespectful act. I mean, people kneel when they get knighted. You kneel to propose to your wife, and you take a knee to pray. And soldiers often take a knee in front of a fallen brother's grave to pay respects. So I thought, if anything, besides standing, that was the most respectful.

As you know, the rest is a complicated and confusing history.

Kaepernick took Boyer's advice and took a knee during the national anthem, which sparked controversy and was a hot topic of debate back in the 2016 NFL season.

Supports to this day argue that Kaepernick was blackballed by the league to this statement that many people still have not gotten to this day.

This NFL season could be a big turning point to make sure people understand the whole message behind the kneeling.

As of now, a few current NFL players have confirmed that they will be taking a knee during the anthem.

Just as Kaepernick did back in 2016.

Washington running back Adrian Peterson, Chicago Bears safety Jordan Lucas and Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield are all players who have said so far that they will be taking a knee in protest against police brutality.

Houston Texas Head coach Bill O'Brien has also stated that he will take a knee this season.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien says he'll take a knee with his protesting players: "I believe very strongly that white people have to stand with black people in our country"https://t.co/t8bJnOHiM7 pic.twitter.com/n6L5knPwa3 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 12, 2020

Due to the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, the NFL could really put forth some awareness of what is going on in regards to black people and police brutality.

If all 32 NFL teams take a stand for what Kaepernick was trying to make everyone see, you could be seeing a really change in what the future holds.

Ex-Seahawk Nate Boyer on flag day says its not unpatriotic to kneel originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest