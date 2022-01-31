Ex-Seahawk Bobby Engram hired as Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator

Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Bobby Engram has earned himself a new coaching position. Engram was hired as the Wisconsin Badgers’ new offensive coordinator over the weekend as first reported by ESPN.

Engram worked the last eight years with the Baltimore Ravens first coaching the wide receivers and then the tight ends.

The Seahawks Legend played in Seattle for seven seasons, including the year the team appeared in Super Bowl XL against the Steelers. He also spent time with the Bears and the Chiefs over his NFL career.

During his time in the Emerald City from 2001 to 2008, Engram logged 399 receptions for 4,859 receiving yards for the Seahawks.

