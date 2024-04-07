Ex-Scotland rugby captain to run 86 miles for charity

Budge Pountney will run the distance of more than three marathons [Getty Images]

Former Scotland rugby captain Budge Pountney will be running the distance of three marathons in 24 hours, without training for the challenge.

The ex-Northampton Saints forward will be running alongside other former professional players to raise money for three different charities.

He will run approximately 86 miles (138km) from Gloucester to Northampton, ahead of a match between the Northampton Saints and Gloucester Rugby at Franklin's Gardens on 11 May.

Pountney said he will "just get out there and get the hard yards [in]" .

The run will raise money for the foundation set up by ex-Scotland player Doddie Weir, who died in 2022 [PA Media]

The 50-year-old will be joined by fellow former Saints players Jon Phillips, Mark Soden, Allan Bateman and Brett Sturgess.

The run is in memory of ex-Saints Scotland and Northampton prop Tom Smith and former Scotland player Doddie Weir, as well as to honour ex-Leicester and Gloucester forward Ed Slater.

Smith, an ex-teammate of Pountney's, died from cancer in 2022, while Weir passed away from Motor Neurone Disease (MND) the same year.

Slater was diagnosed with MND in 2022 and started a charity supporting those living with the illness.

Pountney said he will not be doing any specific training for the event, adding: "These guys didn't get any preparation for the pain they went through, so that's kind of my mantra."

Pountney (left) will not be doing any specific training for the event [Getty Images]

Another former Saints player, Mattie Stewart, will be part of the support crew.

Pountney said he was the best man for that particular job "as he makes a fine cup of tea".

Also joining the run will be former rugby players, Phil Pask, Luke Ryan and Stuart Reid.

All monies raised will be shared between My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, 40Tude Curing Colon Cancer and 4Ed.

