Ex-Scotland captain Hogg 'resets' in rehab after arrest

Stuart Hogg says he has "reset" at a rehabilitation clinic after being arrested and charged last month.

The former Scotland captain, 31, was released by police following an incident in his hometown of Hawick on an undertaking to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Hogg retired from rugby union prior to last year's World Cup, having amassed a century of senior caps and been involved in three British and Irish Lions tours.

He is Scotland's all-time leading try scorer and won national and European titles with both Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs.

The father-of-four was awarded an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours for services to rugby union.

"I was lost, needed help, direction, time away from the spotlight to be able to take a deep breath and think," Hogg posted on Instagram.

"I've been so concerned about what people thought of me, how I was coming across, the impact I would have on them and how I would survive the day. I lived every moment in my head and it wasn't healthy.

"Spending time at a rehabilitation centre, allowed me to reset, learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged.

"It's not been easy but it was the right thing to do. Taking accountability was the first step in the right direction. I accept I have made mistakes and understand why l acted as I did."