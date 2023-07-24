Ex-Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off from Lions practice after knee injury

C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn’t exactly leave the New Orleans Saints on good terms, but you still never want to see a player suffer an injury. The former Saints safety signed with the Detroit Lions this offseason after an impressive year with the Philadelphia Eagles following last summer’s trade, but he left the Lions practice field on a medical cart after suffering a non-contact injury to his right knee.

Detroit beat writer Tim Twentyman reported from the scene that Gardner-Johnson was consoled by teammates Isaiah Buggs and Jared Goff while in obvious pain, and he was expected to be a big part of Aaron Glenn’s defense this year as one of the Lions’ prized free agent acquisitions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But the Lions are optimistic Gardner-Johnson dodged a serious injury here after initial exams. He’ll undergo further testing to be safe, but NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero shared a quote from one source who said “He’s fine.”

A lot of eyes are on Week 13’s game between the Saints and Lions on Dec. 3, when Gardner-Johnson and his defense expect to square up with Michael Thomas and the New Orleans offense. It’s a matchup Gardner-Johnson has already talked about this offseason, so hopefully everyone involved can remain healthy and settle things on the field at the Caeasars Superdome.

More!

Legendary Saints DL La'Roi Glover to join the team's coaching staff for training camp

Saints hosting former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner on free agent visit

Predicting the Saints' depth chart on defense to open training camp

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire