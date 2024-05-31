Ex-Roma player Cafu on Daniele De Rossi: “He knows the responsibility he carries on his shoulders.”

Former Roma player Cafu weighed in on Daniele De Rossi’s return to the Giallorossi as head coach of the team.

The legendary Brazilian fullback spoke in favor of De Rossi as Roma’s long-term manager.

Cafu was interviewed on the eve of the Champions League final in London.

During his interview with Sky Sport, the former Roma and Milan legend was asked, among other things, about Daniele De Rossi.

“He’s a great man,” said Cafu about the legendary Giallorossi captain turned coach.

“I wish him all the best,” added Cafu. “He’s young – I saw him grow and now he’s a man.”

“He knows the responsibility he carries on his shoulders, I hope he can do very, very well.”