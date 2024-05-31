Ex-Roma manager Jose Mourinho agrees to 2-year deal with Fenerbahce

Former Roma manager Jose Mourinho is ready to start a new coaching adventure, this time in Turkey’s top flight.

After being sacked by Roma in January, the Special One waited for the right project to come along.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport, several offers from Turkey arrived at Mourinho’s doorstep ahead of the summer.

The Portuguese technician finally decided to accept Fenerbahce’s approach.

Negotiations took place between Mourinho’s agent and Fenerbahce sporting director Mario Branco who, like Mourinho, is Portuguese.

Di Marzio reports that Mourinho is expected to sign a 2-year deal with Fenerbahce until 2026.