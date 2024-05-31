Ex-Roma man Bruno Peres looks back on years in Italian capital, discusses De Rossi’s return

Former Roma fullback Bruno Peres looked back on his experience in the Italian capital.

In an interview with Tuttomercatoweb, Peres, who played for Roma on and off between 2016 and 2021, discussed his time with the Giallorossi.

“Rome is a complicated place, but people love you to death, they have enormous respect and affection. After two years in Rome I wanted to return to Brazil because dad and mom had problems and I decided to stay close to them, I couldn’t leave them alone.”

“I could have also returned to Torino, Petrachi called me then he was the one who moved to Roma. For me it was a wonderful experience and every time I have the chance to return there are always nice words and lots of hugs with the people there. They love me and I can’t forget that. When I can I still follow the Giallorossi.”

“De Rossi? Daniele was already a coach on the pitch, he loved responsibility. I’m pleased to see him at the helm of Roma, because he has always been a humble and intelligent person, with great ideas.”

“He is doing very well and in my opinion he will grow a lot because he had this in mind. He will become great. Of course, it has a certain effect on me to see him in this role having shared the locker room with him.”