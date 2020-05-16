Ex-Red Sox skipper Alex Cora on managing again: 'Maybe I want to do something else'

When Alex Cora's one-year suspension was officially announced last month, it sparked speculation about the Boston Red Sox potentially bringing him back as their manager in 2021.

It wouldn't be the biggest surprise. After all, Cora was suspended due to his involvement in the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, not for anything he did in 2018 with Boston.

But Cora raised a good point on Twitter Friday night in response to a user who told him his "managing days are over."

"Maybe I want to do something else," Cora replied.

Maybe I want to do something else. — Alex (@ac13alex) May 16, 2020





Besides his statements responding to MLB's findings in both the Astros and Red Sox investigations, Cora has kept quiet about his situation. But that tweet may indicate the 2018 World Series champion has other ideas for his future and is putting his managing days behind him -- at least for now.

Cora spent his Friday night live-tweeting his re-watch of Game 3 of the 2018 World Series, so it's clear he still has love for his former team. Though even if he is interested in returning next year, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has already downplayed the possibility of a reunion.

Ron Roenicke was named Cora's replacement for the 2020 campaign.

