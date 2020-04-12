Ex-Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly names 5 teammates he'd want in his Fight Club

Two years ago today, we were treated to a good old fashioned donnybrook between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

Former Sox right-hander Joe Kelly plunked ex-Yankees first baseman Tyler Austin with a pitch, Austin slammed his bat, and it was on. Austin charged the mound and gave us one of the most memorable moments in recent Red Sox history.

Benches clear, punches thrown in Yankees-Red Sox after Tyler Austin is hit by a pitch from Joe Kelly. pic.twitter.com/wvqoak8QMV — MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2018





To celebrate the second anniversary of the brawl, WEEI's Rob Bradford chatted with Kelly on the Bradfo Sho podcast and asked the Los Angeles Dodgers hurler to name five current and former teammates he'd want in his Fight Club.

Yadier Molina, Mitch Moreland, Austin Barnes, David Freese, and Chris Sale were his picks.

Preview of the @Bradfo_Sho joint: 'Quarantined with the Kellys, Ep. 2' Joe Kelly gives five teammates he would want on his Fight Club ... https://t.co/XUDwp03R7k pic.twitter.com/dufLssbkDg — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) April 2, 2020

Pretty solid choices.

Kelly posted a 4.56 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 55 appearances during his first season in L.A. If and when the 2020 season finally gets underway, he'll don Dodger blue alongside fellow ex-Red Sox Mookie Betts and David Price.

