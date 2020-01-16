Ex-Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling weighs in on MLB sign-stealing scandal

The sign-stealing scandal taking over Major League Baseball has sparked plenty of reaction from former and current players and coaches, along with other prominent figures in the sport.

One of those former players is ex-Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling, who isn't one to shy away from sharing his opinions on social media. Schilling took to Twitter to share his take on the 2017 Houston Astros and 2018 Boston Red Sox' involvements in the scandal:

I will say this about the recent cheating revelations in MLB. I have zero doubts both teams won their respective WS because of this. Not saying they wouldn't of without it, but it absolutely helped. That system would have made me easy to face in Oct, period. — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 15, 2020

The "system" Schilling is referring to is a live camera in center field that relayed the catchers' signs to the replay room, where the Astros would bang on a trash can to alert the hitter a certain pitch was coming.

While the '18 Red Sox didn't use the live camera method, they allegedly used similar tactics to steal signs. It's worth noting, however, that it was impossible for them to use the replay room to steal signs during their postseason run, per The Athletic's report.

The MLB's investigation into the Red Sox' sign-stealing operation is ongoing.

Alex Cora was relieved of his duties as Red Sox manager on Tuesday due to his involvement in the Astros scandal. Cora was Houston's bench coach in '17 and played a central role in implementing its sign-stealing system.

