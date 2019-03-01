Ex-Red Sox pitcher Clay Buchholz agrees to deal with Blue Jays originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

A familiar face is returning to the American League East.

Former Red Sox pitcher Clay Buchholz has agreed to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Sources: Blue Jays to sign RHP Clay Buchholz. Buchholz was 7-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 16 starts for the Dbacks in 2018. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 28, 2019

Buchholz spent 10 seasons in Boston, where he played a role on two World Series-winning teams (2007, 2013). The two-time All-Star dealt with injuries throughout his Red Sox career and struggled in his final season with the team, posting an 8-10 record and 4.78 ERA.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a bounce-back season with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018. In 16 starts, he went 7-2 with a 2.01 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.

