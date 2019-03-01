Ex-Red Sox pitcher Clay Buchholz agrees to deal with Blue Jays

Justin Leger
NBC Sports Boston
Former Red Sox pitcher Clay Buchholz is back in the American League East as he has agreed to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.







A familiar face is returning to the American League East.

Former Red Sox pitcher Clay Buchholz has agreed to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Buchholz spent 10 seasons in Boston, where he played a role on two World Series-winning teams (2007, 2013). The two-time All-Star dealt with injuries throughout his Red Sox career and struggled in his final season with the team, posting an 8-10 record and 4.78 ERA.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a bounce-back season with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018. In 16 starts, he went 7-2 with a 2.01 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.

