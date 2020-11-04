Ex-Red Sox Mookie Betts wins 2020 Gold Glove award

Mookie Betts wins 2020 Gold Glove award originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mookie Betts added another Gold Glove to his collection on Tuesday.

The former Boston Red Sox outfielder enjoyed another stellar all-around season in his first year as a Los Angeles Dodger. Betts' defensive prowess earned him the Gold Glove award over fellow National League right fielder finalists Charlie Blackmon (Colorado Rockies) and Jason Heyward (Chicago Cubs).

It's the fifth Gold Glove award of Betts' career.

In addition to earning the Gold Glove award and helping the Dodgers to their first World Series title since 1988, Betts recently was named a finalist for the 2020 NL MVP award. That award will be announced Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.