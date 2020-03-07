Ex-Red Sox LHP David Price dominates for Dodgers in spring start vs. Rockies

As if Boston Red Sox fans needed another reason to loathe last month's blockbuster trade that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Price took the mound for L.A. on Saturday vs. the Colorado Rockies, and he was nearly perfect. The 34-year-old left-hander pitched three shutout innings, striking out seven Rockies and walking one. He didn't allow a hit.

Watch his seven Ks below:

7 Ks in 3 innings.

@DAVIDprice24 is looking comfortable in Dodger blue. pic.twitter.com/6e8Y8MAMeB

— MLB (@MLB) March 7, 2020





It was a bounce-back performance for Price. In his spring debut with the Dodgers, he allowed three hits and two runs in 1 1/3 innings while walking two.

With so many questions surrounding the current Red Sox pitching rotation, Price's stellar outing isn't exactly the most welcoming sight for Sox fans. It also doesn't help that Price is ecstatic to be in L.A.

As for Betts, he's expected to be out of the lineup until at least Wednesday due to a stomach issue.

The Dodgers went on to defeat the Rockies, 7-1.

