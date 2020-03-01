Ex-Red Sox LHP David Price 'couldn't be happier' to be with Dodgers

It's been less than a month since David Price was shipped from Boston to Los Angeles, and it seems the former Red Sox left-hander is already well-adjusted to life as a Dodger.

Upon joining his new team for spring training, Price immediately noticed a laid-back environment that was the complete opposite of what he experienced in Boston.

"It's such a big difference from Boston to here,'' Price told USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale. "Really, it's night and day."

After Price faced hitters for the first time since undergoing wrist surgery in September, he expected to be surrounded by reporters equipped with countless questions about the injury.

That's when it became clear it's a whole new world out west.

"That was a big day for me, a very big day,'' Price said. "I came in, got undressed, showered, came back to my locker, and stood there for 10 or 15 minutes. There were maybe two or three [reporters] hanging out, talking to other guys, and nobody came over to talk to be about my day. I couldn't believe it.

"It was like after me and Mookie [Betts] had our introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium. We walk off the field when it was all done, and Mookie says, 'That's it? Is this a joke?'"

It's a change Price welcomes, as the 34-year-old veteran makes it clear he's thrilled to have a fresh start in Los Angeles. He also made sure to mention he genuinely enjoyed his tenure with the Red Sox.

"I've only been here a couple of weeks but I really couldn't be happier,'' Price says.

"Look, it's not like I wanted to be traded," he added. "I was grateful for my four years in Boston. I went there to win, and we won. But if I had a list of the top three or four teams I would have wanted to be traded to, LA would definitely have been on it."

Price is scheduled to make his spring training debut with the Dodgers on Monday.

