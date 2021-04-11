Ex-Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. makes incredible catch for Brewers

Jackie Bradley's first amazing catch with Brewers didn't disappoint originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jackie Bradley Jr. is off to a cold start at the plate with his new team. But his glove remains hot as ever.

The former Boston Red Sox outfielder, who signed a two-year contract with the Brewers this offseason, made an incredible leaping catch Saturday in Milwaukee's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's a look at Bradley's grab, which robbed Justin Williams of a potential home run in the bottom of the eighth inning:

We're gonna need to see that again:

Bradley made these dazzling catches look routine in Boston, where he won a Gold Glove in 2018 and was one of the best defensive center fielders in the league during his Red Sox tenure.

The 30-year-old has just two hits in his first 24 at-bats amid the type of offensive slump that also wasn't uncommon during his time with the Red Sox. But Bradley is also prone to huge hot streaks at the plate and clearly hasn't lost a step defensively, so if he's able to string some hits together, he should be a nice pickup for Milwaukee.