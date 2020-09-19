Ex-Red Sox Brock Holt makes pitching appearance for Nationals

Ex-Sox Brock Holt makes pitching appearance for Nationals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As a super utility man, Brock Holt did a little bit of everything during his time with the Boston Red Sox.

He really put the "super" in super utility Friday night.

Now with the Washington Nationals, Holt took the mound in the sixth inning of a 10-3 game vs. the Miami Marlins for his first-ever MLB pitching appearance.

The biggest takeaways? The mustache and the scouting report:

BROCK HOLT IS PITCHING IN A MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL GAME pic.twitter.com/YC367SXbVk — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) September 19, 2020

Unfortunately for Holt, he had to face Marlins slugger Brian Anderson, who already had two home runs on the night.

Make that three:

HAVE A DAY, BA🔥



Brian Anderson ties a franchise record and records his first career 3 HR game!



Watch the @Marlins on FOX Sports Florida | https://t.co/BcWIBtK6AF pic.twitter.com/r3mdUVXEn8 — FOX Sports Florida & Sun (@FOXSportsFL) September 19, 2020

It's alright, Brock. You'll get 'em next time.

Holt finished with four hits and two runs allowed in one inning pitched, along with another reason for Red Sox fans to miss one of their beloved former players.

Miami went on to win 14-3 in the seven-inning game.