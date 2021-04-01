Ex-Red Sox Andrew Benintendi makes spectacular catch in Royals debut

Justin Leger
·1 min read
Watch Andrew Benintendi's web gem in Royals debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Andrew Benintendi already is making an impact on his new team.

The former Boston Red Sox outfielder made his Kansas City Royals debut on Thursday and quickly made it onto the highlight reel. Benintendi chased a fly ball into foul ground in left field and scaled the wall to make a spectacular catch.

Watch the play below:

Tomase: The heat is on these two Sox players as season begins

Benintendi is hoping for a bounceback year in Kansas City following what was an abysmal 2020 season in Boston. The 26-year-old hit just .103 in 14 games before missing the rest of the campaign with a rib injury.

He's off to a solid start with that web gem, plus he also notched a single in his first official at-bat as a Royal.

