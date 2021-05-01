Ex-Red Sox Andrew Benintendi hits two homers for Royals vs. Twins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WATCH: Benintendi crushes two homers for Royals vs. Twins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Andrew Benintendi is heating up.

It's been a rocky start to the season for the former Boston Red Sox outfielder, but he had himself a day at the plate for the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. Benintendi went 3 for 4 vs. the Minnesota Twins with two solo home runs.

Watch both below:

In his last eight games, Benintendi is 11 for 27 (.407 batting average) with two homers, six RBI. On the season, he's slashing .262/.340/.417 with three homers and 10 RBI.

The Red Sox acquired outfielder Franchy Cordero as part of the deal that sent Benintendi to Kansas City. Cordero still hasn't found his stride at the plate for Boston as he entered Saturday hitting just .176 with zero homers and 26 strikeouts in 51 at-bats.

Like the Red Sox, the Royals are off to a surprisingly hot start in 2021. With Saturday's 11-3 win, Kansas City boasts a 16-9 record and a first-place spot in the American League Central. Boston is 17-10 and first in the AL East.

Recommended Stories

  • Benintendi, Perez lead Duffy, Royals over Twins 11-3

    Andrew Benintendi hit two homers, Salvador Perez homered and drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals cruised to an 11-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. Danny Duffy (4-1) continued his strong start to the season in helping the AL Central-leading Royals bounce back from Friday night’s 9-1 loss. “With Duffy on the mound, we know what we’re going to get,” Benintendi said.

  • Kirilloff's 1st 2 big league homers lead Twins over KC 9-1

    Alex Kirilloff hit the first two home runs of his major league career, including a three-run drive that broke open the game in the third inning and led the Minnesota Twins over the AL Central-leading Kansas City Royals 9-1 on Friday night. Kirilloff, who debuted last Sept. 30, hit his first home run in his 28th plate appearance, an opposite-field drive to left off reliever Tyler Zuber that put the Twins ahead 4-0 and set off fireworks at Target Field. The 23-year-old hit a solo homer to center off Ervin Santana in the fifth inning.

  • Detroit Tigers lose to New York Yankees, 6-4: Game thread recap

    Detroit Tigers game time, TV channel, radio info, score, live updates and analysis as they play the New York Yankees.

  • What Tristan Thompson said to Jayson Tatum's son after 60-point game

    Tristan Thompson delivered a message to Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce Tatum, about his father's 60-point game in the Celtics' historic comeback against the Spurs.

  • 76ers use balanced scoring, rout Hawks for 2nd straight game

    Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris each scored 18 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 126-104 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Dwight Howard had a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, who routed the Hawks for the second straight game. Philadelphia is a half-game behind Brooklyn in the race for the top seed in the East.

  • I Tried Out 4 Fashion Trends That Just Went Viral on TikTok

    Get ready with me.

  • Baseball-Phillies' Harper says he won't rush back after being hit on face, wrist

    Harper was hit on the side of his face while batting in the sixth inning of the match at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, with the ball also going on to strike his left wrist. The 28-year-old was ruled out of the team's next meeting with the Cardinals and Friday's clash against the New York Mets. "I definitely had an angel on my side out there that night," Harper, who indicated that his wrist injury was a bigger issue, said.

  • Wizards inch closer to 9th in East with blowout win over Cavaliers

    Takeaways from the Wizards' decisive win over the Cavaliers on the road Friday night.

  • George Bush speaks on Derek Chauvin verdict and police reform

    Former President George W. Bush recently spoke about Derek Chauvin‘s murder conviction and voiced his opinion about police reform in America, stating there’s “no question” that it is needed. Bush, the nation’s 43rd commander-in-chief, appeared on an episode of The Dispatch Podcast, entitled “George W. Bush Paints E Pluribus Unum.” During the interview, conducted by hosts Sarah Isgur and Stephen F. Hayes, the Republican member was asked about the Chauvin trial. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis Police officer was convicted of second and third-degree murder of George Floyd last May after putting his knee on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Patriots select RB Rhamondre Stevenson with 120th pick

    With the 120th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots selected Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

  • Surprise: Denver Broncos pick DB Pat Surtain II in Round 1

    Football is in cornerback Pat Surtain II's blood. “I learned a lot from him,” the younger Surtain said Thursday night after the Denver Broncos made him a surprise selection with the ninth overall pick in the NFL draft. “Gaining his insight and perspective on things has helped me a lot on the field," Surtain said.

  • Mac Jones’ fall to Patriots helped Cardinals land Zaven Collins

    The Arizona Cardinals' picks, LB Zaven Collins, would have be drafted by the Patriots had Mac Jones not been available.

  • Canucks F Jake Virtanen on leave amid investigation

    The Vancover Canucks have placed forward Jake Virtanen on leave following an allegation of sexual misconduct. "We have engaged external expertise to assist in an independent investigation and we have placed the player on leave as we await more information." Virtanen, 24, was not on the ice for the team's skate ahead of Saturday's game with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

  • Smith focuses on D on last day of 1st draft as Falcons coach

    Arthur Smith's first draft as Atlanta's coach helped to prove he's taking an even-keeled approach to building the Falcons' roster. Sure, the first pick for Smith, the former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, was a tight end.

  • Twins' Buxton hasn't taken outdoor batting practice 'in two years'

    No Statcast data exists to compare his speed with Willie Mays or Mickey Mantle, and it's too early to tell if he can maintain his lead over a full season. So let's just call this a plausible guess: Byron Buxton would be the fastest man ever to lead a league in home runs. "I don't even know what to say about that," Buxton said, shaking his head as if the notion is absurd. But even if he can't ...

  • Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could 'evade immune response'

    A forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some samples of the coronavirus that could "possibly evade immune response" and require more study, a leader of the forum has told Reuters. Scientists are studying what led to the current surge in cases in India and particularly whether a variant first detected in the country, called B.1.617, is to blame. The World Health Organization has not declared the Indian variant a "variant of concern," as it has done for variants first detected in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.

  • MLB DFS Stacks: Saturday 5/1

    Spencer Limbach examines which MLB DFS Stacks deserve your attention in cash games and tournaments for the evening slate on Saturday, May 1. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 10 most questionable picks of 2021 NFL draft: Raiders, Steelers and Jets raise concerns

    It doesn't always require hindsight to find the most questionable picks in the NFL draft, as these 10 first-round selections proved puzzling.

  • Giants on wrong end of three called strikes in 3-2 loss to Padres

    This might be tough to watch.

  • Stephen Karanja: Kenyan anti-vaccine doctor dies from Covid-19

    Dr Stephen Karanja repeatedly said that the jab was "totally unnecessary".