Ex-Red Sox Andrew Benintendi hits two homers for Royals vs. Twins

WATCH: Benintendi crushes two homers for Royals vs. Twins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Andrew Benintendi is heating up.

It's been a rocky start to the season for the former Boston Red Sox outfielder, but he had himself a day at the plate for the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. Benintendi went 3 for 4 vs. the Minnesota Twins with two solo home runs.

Watch both below:

Benny joins in on the fun!#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/zw5ShkydXV — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 1, 2021

Andrew Benintendi - Kansas City Royals (3) pic.twitter.com/qqptgtO063 — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) May 1, 2021

In his last eight games, Benintendi is 11 for 27 (.407 batting average) with two homers, six RBI. On the season, he's slashing .262/.340/.417 with three homers and 10 RBI.

The Red Sox acquired outfielder Franchy Cordero as part of the deal that sent Benintendi to Kansas City. Cordero still hasn't found his stride at the plate for Boston as he entered Saturday hitting just .176 with zero homers and 26 strikeouts in 51 at-bats.

Like the Red Sox, the Royals are off to a surprisingly hot start in 2021. With Saturday's 11-3 win, Kansas City boasts a 16-9 record and a first-place spot in the American League Central. Boston is 17-10 and first in the AL East.