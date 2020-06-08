Ex-Red Sox among players bashing latest MLB proposal: 'It's garbage'

The good news: Major League Baseball is attempting to find common ground with its players.

The bad news: It still has a long way to go.

MLB reportedly sent a new proposal to the MLB Players Association on Monday regarding a shortened 2020 season. As ESPN's Jeff Passan explained, this proposal for a 76-game season would pay players more than than what MLB originally proposed but still would call for them to take an additional pay cut after agreeing to prorated salaries in March.

Original offer: 82 games, players receive $1.03B in salary and $200M if playoffs are played.



Current offer: 76 games, players receive $989M in salary and $443M if playoffs are played, plus no direct draft-pick compensation.



48-game option: $1.03B in salary, no playoff money







— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 8, 2020

Players see it like they're getting less guaranteed, which they are. The expanded playoff pool adds higher potential upside, and the dropping of direct draft-pick compensation unquestionably helps some of the best free agents. But players have held firm on 100% prorated salaries. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 8, 2020

So, how do MLB players feel about taking another pay cut? Not great, according to ESPN's Marly Rivera.

I have spoken to quite a few MLB players today and the general message is the same: they believe a full prorated salary according to the amount of games played is the right thing to do, and will stand firm on it. And most of them seemed pretty sad and frustrated with the owners. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 8, 2020

In fact, some players were so upset by MLB's latest proposal that they vocalized their frustrations on Twitter.

Former Boston Red Sox third baseman called the league's proposal "garbage," insisting that MLB is just posturing to paint the players as villains in negotiations.

Bc they need the players to look like the bad guys.... stalling so that they can "give" full pro rated salaries.... for 50 games, and come out looking like they did the right thing. It's garbage. https://t.co/SQ2HxP6RFd — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) June 8, 2020

Hey MLB ownership... spend your money now (by honoring the agreement made when this all started in March) and gain a whole lot more down the road. There are so many new fans at your doorstep. Don't be afraid to open the door... — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) June 8, 2020

Another ex-Red Sox third baseman, Milwaukee Brewers infielder Travis Shaw, seemingly shares Middlebrooks' opinion.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty also accused MLB of stalling negotiations for the benefit of optics and essentially offering the players the same deal in different forms.

where was this deadline when it took them 2 weeks to send a first proposal after saying they were sending one https://t.co/TFXYswvRyo — Jack Flaherty (@Jack9Flaherty) June 8, 2020

been the same deal worded differently https://t.co/yCg12hrVns — Jack Flaherty (@Jack9Flaherty) June 8, 2020

Others, like Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen and Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, simply laughed at the proposal.

Lol — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) June 8, 2020

Ha. — Tucker Barnhart (@Tucker_Barnhart) June 8, 2020

Unfortunately, the current spat between owners and players doesn't benefit either side: While the NBA, NHL and MLS make plans to resume their seasons this summer, MLB is losing valuable time to salvage the season of a sport that's already decreasing in popularity.

