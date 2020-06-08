Ex-Red Sox among players bashing latest MLB proposal: 'It's garbage'

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston

The good news: Major League Baseball is attempting to find common ground with its players.

The bad news: It still has a long way to go.

MLB reportedly sent a new proposal to the MLB Players Association on Monday regarding a shortened 2020 season. As ESPN's Jeff Passan explained, this proposal for a 76-game season would pay players more than than what MLB originally proposed but still would call for them to take an additional pay cut after agreeing to prorated salaries in March.

So, how do MLB players feel about taking another pay cut? Not great, according to ESPN's Marly Rivera.

In fact, some players were so upset by MLB's latest proposal that they vocalized their frustrations on Twitter.

Former Boston Red Sox third baseman called the league's proposal "garbage," insisting that MLB is just posturing to paint the players as villains in negotiations.

Another ex-Red Sox third baseman, Milwaukee Brewers infielder Travis Shaw, seemingly shares Middlebrooks' opinion.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty also accused MLB of stalling negotiations for the benefit of optics and essentially offering the players the same deal in different forms.

Others, like Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen and Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, simply laughed at the proposal.

Unfortunately, the current spat between owners and players doesn't benefit either side: While the NBA, NHL and MLS make plans to resume their seasons this summer, MLB is losing valuable time to salvage the season of a sport that's already decreasing in popularity.

