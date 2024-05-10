Ex-Rays player collapses, dies while coaching son’s Little League team

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired Major League Baseball player who played one season for the Tampa Bay Rays when they were the Devil Rays, died after he collapsed while coaching his son’s Little League team, according to a tweet from USA Today sports columnist Bob Nightengale.

Sean Burroughs, 43, collapsed and died during a game in Long Beach, California. According to the OC Register, Burroughs’ mother said the former infielder went into cardiac arrest.

Doug Wittman, the president of the Long Beach Little League, told the outlet Burroughs was found unconscious near his car in the parking lot after he dropped his 6-year-old son, Knox, off at the game. Burroughs was an assistant coach for Knox’s team.

Emergency personnel administered CPR, but Burroughs was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was very shocking,” Wittman told the OC Register. “It’s a real sense of family at Long Beach Little League. So, when we lose one of our own, it hurts.”

Tampa Bay Devil Rays’ Sean Burroughs awaits a pitch during a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Monday night May 1, 2006 in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Sean Burroughs warms up prior to batting during a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2011, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks defeated the Mets 5-3. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Burroughs played professionally for seven seasons as a first-round pick. He played for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2006 and for other teams, including the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins.

