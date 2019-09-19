Ex-Raiders receiver Antonio Brown addresses Patriots media for first time

Antonio Brown officially is a Patriot. Sure, he already has played one game with New England, but now that he's shown he is part of the "Patriot Way" with the media, it's actually real.

Brown answered questions from reporters Thursday for the first time since joining the Patriots on Sept. 9, and took a page out of coach Bill Belichick's book. The former Raiders receiver didn't have any antics or soundbites.

Instead, he answered four questions in the most bland and boring way possible -- just like Belichick likes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I'm super grateful to be here, to play for Bill Belichick, Tom Brady. I got a lot of the offense to learn, and catch up. But I'm excited and grateful to be here and be a part of these guys," Brown told reporters when asked if he was in good standing with the NFL.

Antonio Brown speaks to the media for the first time since joining the Patriots



(via @JoeGiza, @wbz) pic.twitter.com/RBmLb43DqQ



— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 19, 2019

Days after Brown signed with the Patriots, his former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a lawsuit against Brown alleging the star receiver sexually assaulted her three separate times, including "forcibly raping" her. He has denied all allegations.

And Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko recently did a deep dive on Brown that shows a pattern of disturbing behavior, including another report of sexual misconduct.

Brown was not asked directly by the media about these allegations.

Story continues

When Brown was asked about getting used to playing for the Patriots, his answer was far from the quotes he would give with the Raiders on HBO's "Hard Knocks" when he actually practiced.

[RELATED: Former Raiders receiver Brown loses his Nike shoe contract]

"It's football. I'm grateful to play football. Every time you walk in the doors here, you do your best for the team," Brown said. "So every time I walk in here, I just want to make sure I'm preparing and giving these guys my best."

Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in his Patriots debut during Week 2 when New England beat Miami, 43-0. The Patriots play the Jets Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

Ex-Raiders receiver Antonio Brown addresses Patriots media for first time originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area