Ex-Raiders punter Marquette King trolls Jon Gruden in postgame video

Punter Marquette King was one of the Raiders' more reliable players over the last few years. But he was one of Jon Gruden's first roster cuts after he was re-hired as head coach earlier this year.

King didn't forget the slight. He signed with the Broncos shortly after and made it clear that "revenge" factored in his decision to join the Raiders' AFC West rivals.

On Sunday, King got his first crack at Gruden, and the Broncos pulled out a 20-19 win in the final seconds. About 90 minutes after the game ended, King posted a highly produced video on Twitter trolling Gruden.

In the video, King is sitting on the ledge of a parking garage while drinking an adult beverage. He then notices a Chucky doll with dollar bills taped all over. King puts the drink down, hops off the ledge, walks to the doll and pats it on the head. The video fades to black.

In the caption, King used the hashtag #Part1. It's a safe bet that if the Broncos beat the Raiders again on Christmas Eve, there will be #Part2.



