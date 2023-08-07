Ex-Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette gets fine and community service in assault plea

Damon Arnette, a first-round draft pick of the Raiders in 2020, has been fined, sentenced to community service and ordered to forfeit his gun after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and drawing a deadly weapon.

Arnette was arrested in January of 2022 for pulling a gun on a valet during a dispute over Arnette's car. In sentencing him to a $2,500 fine and 50 hours of community service today, Judge Ronald Israel warned Arnette that he must not possess guns anymore.

“No guns,” Israel said, via Channel 8 News in Las Vegas. “No guns of any kind.”

Although then-Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock would later admit he had "significant concern" about Arnette's character, the Raiders used the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft on Arnette, a cornerback from Ohio State. He lasted just a year and a half before the Raiders cut him during the 2021 season.

The Chiefs had initially planned to sign Arnette to a futures contract in 2022, but they cut ties with him when he was arrested, and he has drawn no NFL interest since. His football career appears to be over, even though this legal issue is now behind him.