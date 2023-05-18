Ex-Raiders CB Damon Arnette indicted on felony gun charges

In a recent article by ESPN, they are reporting that former Raiders CB Damon Arnette is facing felony gun charges. Here is a snippet from the article that was published on Wednesday evening:

Former NFL cornerback Damon Arnette has been indicted in Nevada on felony charges alleging that he brandished a handgun during an argument with Las Vegas Strip casino valets in January 2022.

Arnette was also facing drug and weapon charges from 2022, but those were ultimately dropped after a lack of evidence. A few months later and Arnette is facing even more felony charges.

Arnette was the No. 19 pick by the Raiders during the 2020 NFL Draft and appeared in 13 games with the team. He did not record an interception during his two years with the team and was eventually waived by November of 2021.

The 2020 NFL Draft class will go down as arguably the worst in franchise history for the Raiders. With two first-round picks, the Raiders selected Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette, who were both released before the end of the 2021 season. Now, both players are facing significant jail time for separate incidents.

Related

Health named biggest question mark surrounding Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo 5 Raiders veterans who could lose their job to rookies Jamie Sharper, Troy Vincent Jr among 4 joining Raiders camp staff as part of Diversity coaching fellows

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire