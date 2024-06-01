Ex-Raider, now prisoner Henry Ruggs working at Nevada governor’s mansion

Former Raiders first-round draft pick Henry Ruggs is serving a 3-to-10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to driving drunk at 156 mph and crashing into a car killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog in November 2021.

Ruggs, like many prisoners, has a job. Unlike most, the former Alabama wideout is one of four inmates working at the Nevada governor’s mansion, reports 8newsnow.com.

Per the article:

Ruggs is classified as a “community trusty,” according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. In that job, community trustys work for government offices making $2.50 an hour. Community trusty inmates “represent a limited potential to misbehave and represent a low risk to escape while assigned to employment within the community,” according to the department. They are assigned to jobs in buildings and grounds work, parks and recreation, and the Governor’s Mansion which includes cleaning, groundwork and help with events.

Ruggs is up for parole in August 2026.

